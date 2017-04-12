The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

“Life Of Kylie” Premiers This Summer On E!

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Kylie Jenner is getting her very own “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” spinoff, called “Life of Kylie.” E! announced the news yesterday, saying, “Kylie’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.” The eight-episode series will document the 19-year-old reality stars entrepreneurial endeavors as well as her downtime spent with her BFF Jordyn Woods. “Life of Kylie” will premiere later this summer.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 1 month ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 3 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
10.31.16
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
10.30.16
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 6 months ago
10.23.16
Playlist