“Life Of Kylie” Premiers This Summer On E!

Kylie Jenner is getting her very own “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” spinoff, called “Life of Kylie.” E! announced the news yesterday, saying, “Kylie’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.” The eight-episode series will document the 19-year-old reality stars entrepreneurial endeavors as well as her downtime spent with her BFF Jordyn Woods. “Life of Kylie” will premiere later this summer.

