Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mariah Carey & Her Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka Split

Welp, that was fast. Mimi and Tanaka are over.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Private Party At Catch For Mariah Carey's New Single 'I Don't' ft YG

Source: FilmMagic / Getty

After five months of bliss *pun intended*, Mariah Carey and her boy toy/ background dancer Bryan Tanaka have called it quits due to Tanaka’s jealousy over her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband and his extravagant spending habits, TMZ reports.

Tanaka allegedly felt disrespected when Mariah and Nick took dem babies to the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards this year, and demanded she immediately come home. The 33-year-old would allegedly handle his jealousy by flirting with other women in front of Mariah.

Apparently Mariah also thought Tanaka was after the fame. Hmm. No. Really?

Let’s take a look back at how they were:

Happy Valentine's Day!! 😘 #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles 💖🥂🍾🥂🍾💖

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

bryan tanaka , mariah carey

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 1 month ago
Music NOW 03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 3 months ago
Music NOW 01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
Entertainment News 11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Music NOW 10.31.16
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 10.30.16
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 6 months ago
Music NOW 10.23.16
Playlist