AprilAllStars: Buster Sits Down With Damar Student & Incredible Artist Myzell [VIDEO]

National Autism Awareness Month represents an excellent opportunity to promote autism awareness, autism acceptance and to draw attention to the tens of thousands facing an autism diagnosis each year!

One way, Radio Now is helping to bring awareness, is through Buster’s April All Stars initiative where he highlights students in our community who have autism. This week, he sat down with Damar student and incredible artist Myzell and even presented him with a special gift.

Radio Now 100.9 is all about bringing awareness to Autism and we want you to join us for 2017 National Autism Awareness Month!

