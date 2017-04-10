WATCH: Thor And The Hulk Go Head-To-Head In First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer [VIDEO]

Marvel Studios just released the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok this week, and the movie pits Thor and his fellow Asgardians in what appears to be their toughest challenge yet.

The trailer begins with the Thor dangling in a dark pit by chains after an explosive encounter with Hela, who smashed his legendary hammer into a million pieces.

If that’s not enough, while Hela is proclaiming as a wave of fire and ash sweeps over Thor’s home world, Thor is forced into gladiatorial games on Sakaar by The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), and he’ll have to face off against an old buddy, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who we haven’t see since the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Thor: Ragnarok doesn’t hits theaters until November 3, 2017 but this trailer has us excited! Watch the trailer above!