Jersey Shore’s “The Situation” Might Be Going To Prison For 5-20 Years

Remember The Situation from MTV’s Jersey Shore? Him and his brother allegedly filed false tax returns that understated their income, claimed fraudulent business deductions and disguised income earned as other kinds of cash flow to avoid income taxes. The Situation also deposited just under $10,000 in different bank accounts to avoid scrutiny, since banks have to report anything over $10,000.They allegedly used all this money for “high-end luxury vehicles and clothing.” The charges are serious too, the maximum sentences for The Situation and his brother range from 5 to 20 years.

