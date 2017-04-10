Ryan Phillippe FREAKS OUT On Twitter About Katy Perry Rumors

Ryan Phillippe is not dating Katy Perry. Weeks after tabloid reports claimed the actor and pop star were spotted getting cozy at Elton John’s birthday bash, Ryan took to Twitter on Sunday to set the record straight. He tweeted in all caps: “I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx”

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: