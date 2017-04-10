The Garbage
Chrissy Teigen Pays Beauty School Tuition For Fan

yoalexrapz
Model/TV personality Chrissy Teigen just helped one aspiring skin care expert move forward in her career, by offering to pay for her school tuition. The student is a woman named Mercedes, who recently reached out to her friends and family asking for help to pay a $6,000 tab for classes in order to get a license in esthetics and further her knowledge in skin care. Luckily for Mercedes, Chrissy came across her post online and plunked down $5,605. That was the remainder of the balance that was owed. Chrissy also posted a message with her donation. She said, “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!”

