Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever For A Fan

radionowindy Staff
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen clearly has a heart of gold.

Mercedes Edney, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina who goes by @CruzanChoklate on social media, kicked off a crowdsourcing campaign last month in an effort to raise money for her esthetician school tuition. Mercedes owns a natural-skincare-product company called Ixora Botanical Beauty, but wanted to further her experience through professional education. The only problem – she needed a little financial help. (Don’t we know the feeling!)

Mercedes had collected about $350 of her $5,500 goal when out of nowhere, someone had swooped in to donate the remaining $5,605. Lo and behold, it was none other than Chrissy Teigen!

“I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!” said Chrissy wrote in the message along with her donation. Merecedes was absolutely floored when she discovered who had made her beauty school dreams come true.

 

This isn’t the first time the model and TV host has done a good deed via social media. A fan named Amina one day complained about needing a blender, and Teigen fulfilled her promised to send her a brand new one. If you ask us, the real gift was actually the wrapping paper.

SOURCE: People

