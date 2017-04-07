Here’s How Much Beyoncé Is Paid For One Instagram Post

Beyoncé is so talented and famous that even her social media posts cost more than some people will see in a life time.

According to D’Marie Analytics, a post from the Queen on Facebook and Instagram now has the ad equivalent value of more than $1 million. Bey has proven that quality matters most over quantity by becoming the most valuable personality on social media, despite the fact that she’s only the 22nd most followed person online.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The social media research firm reportedly estimated the figure based on factors including number of followers, post reach, engagement and click rate. After sending a shockwave through the world but simply announcing her pregnancy, it’s clear to see how Bey’s flicks have reached the $1 million mark. Her epic baby bump reveal photo became Instagram’s most-liked post ever, racking up a staggering 10.8 million likes from her 98 million followers.

The singer’s heartwarming anniversary post to Jay Z earlier this week must’ve raked in a pretty penny. Bey is now officially the queen of Instagram.