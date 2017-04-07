Entertainment News
Here’s How Much Beyoncé Is Paid For One Instagram Post

Bey got bank.

59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Beyoncé is so talented and famous that even her social media posts cost more than some people will see in a life time.

According to D’Marie Analytics, a post from the Queen on Facebook and Instagram now has the ad equivalent value of more than $1 million. Bey has proven that quality matters most over quantity by becoming the most valuable personality on social media, despite the fact that she’s only the 22nd most followed person online.

The social media research firm reportedly estimated the figure based on factors including number of followers, post reach, engagement and click rate. After sending a shockwave through the world but simply announcing her pregnancy, it’s clear to see how Bey’s flicks have reached the $1 million mark. Her epic baby bump reveal photo became Instagram’s most-liked post ever, racking up a staggering 10.8 million likes from her 98 million followers.

The singer’s heartwarming anniversary post to Jay Z earlier this week must’ve raked in a pretty penny. Bey is now officially the queen of Instagram.

Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

Let's face it, Beyoncé and Jay Z are living the lives of all of our dreams, even down to their seemingly perfect marriage. Nine years ago today, Jay put a ring on it and turned little Bey into Mrs. Carter. In honor of the couple's magical union, we've put together a gallery of all the times the Carter's were matrimony goals. And if you're a hater, in the words of Beyoncé — all that gossiping, nine years, stop it!  

