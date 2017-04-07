Taylor Swift’s Home Is Now A Historic Landmark

The Beverly Hills City Council has approved Taylor Swift’s L.A. home as a historic city landmark. Taylor bought the 11,000-square-foot, 4 bedroom estate from the heirs of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, co-founder of MGM, for $25 million. The house was originally built in 1934, and sits just behind the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Historic features of the home include a tennis court, pool, a curved patio sitting area and stepped terraces, which have all gone untouched since the 1930s. The home also includes a library, card room, a home theater with 35mm projection, and staff lodging.

