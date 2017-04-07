The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Taylor Swift’s Home Is Now A Historic Landmark

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

The Beverly Hills City Council has approved Taylor Swift’s L.A. home as a historic city landmark. Taylor bought the 11,000-square-foot, 4 bedroom estate from the heirs of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, co-founder of MGM, for $25 million. The house was originally built in 1934, and sits just behind the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Historic features of the home include a tennis court, pool, a curved patio sitting area and stepped terraces, which have all gone untouched since the 1930s. The home also includes a library, card room, a home theater with 35mm projection, and staff lodging.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 weeks ago
Music NOW 03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
Entertainment News 11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Music NOW 10.31.16
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 10.30.16
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 6 months ago
Music NOW 10.23.16
Playlist