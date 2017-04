I’m in the middle of searching for a new place to live. Unfortunately I’m not a multi-platinum millionaire like Drake, so my options aren’t as luxurious. But a man can dream right? Take the virtual reality tour of Drizzy’s house and tell me this isn’t life goals!

Source:http://www.thefader.com/2017/04/06/drake-mansion-drizzy-manor-vr-simulation-game

