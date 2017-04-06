Buster’s Dog House: Help Herbie Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Herbie find a brand new home!

At 8 years and 1 month old, Herbie is a male, neutered shelter dog and can be adopted for a $235 fee!

Herbie is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. He’s a sweet, laid-back guy who loves scratches! Plus, Herbie also likes to explore and would enjoy a daily walk and is the type of dog who may pair well with another easygoing dog.

One thing to note however is that Herbie can be quite vocal when left alone so he will not be a good fit for shared-wall living.