Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Saw This Coming: Blac Chyna Gives Her Engagement Ring Back To Rob Kardashian

The reality star was spotted without her 7-carat engagement ring in Hollywood.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The love between model Blac Chyna and reality TV star Rob Kardashian crashed and burned before it even took off.

After a publicly tumultuous relationship and the birth of a child, Chyna has reportedly returned her engagement ring back to Rob, E! news reports.

The 28-year-old was spotted leaving a nightclub in Hollywood on Tuesday without her 7-carat hardware. The couple seemed on the verge of a reunion when they took to snapchat just a couple days ago to share some mushy PDA:

According to an E! source, “Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged. In fact, Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month … Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding.”

Along with no wedding, there will also be no trademarking of ‘Angela Kardashian,’ TMZ reported.

The motion was denied after Chyna tried to snatch up the reality family name before she was a ‘Mrs.’

Despite the breakup, the couple will always have their daughter, Dream to look after.

“They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream. There’s no set day or times that Rob will take (care of) Dream. They haven’t fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it,” a source told E!

MORE BUZZ

Boy Have A Seat: French Montana Says Woman Has ‘Nappy A** Poetic Justice Braids’

THE BUZZ LIVE: 90s Music Trivia With Jermaine Dupri

 

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 weeks ago
Music NOW 03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
Music NOW 01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
Entertainment News 11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Music NOW 10.31.16
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 10.30.16
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Music NOW 10.23.16
Playlist