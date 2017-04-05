Will You Be Buying LulaRoe Leggings After Their Scandal?

LulaRoe, the “buttery-soft” leggings sold by independent consultants on social media are ripping after only being worn once or twice. One woman said, “Dropped my daughter off to school and felt a little draft but didn’t notice until I got home. Holes in knees, seams, and the behind.” Another woman said, “I stopped wearing mine and got rid of most of them after the last public blowout…I was carrying around an extra pair all the time and always touching my booty to make sure nothing had happened.” Now, two women have filed a class-action lawsuit in California saying the brand’s leggings are of poor quality. The lawsuit says that the company is knowingly selling the poor quality leggings.

