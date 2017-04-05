The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Will You Be Buying LulaRoe Leggings After Their Scandal?

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

LulaRoe, the “buttery-soft” leggings sold by independent consultants on social media are ripping after only being worn once or twice. One woman said, “Dropped my daughter off to school and felt a little draft but didn’t notice until I got home. Holes in knees, seams, and the behind.” Another woman said, “I stopped wearing mine and got rid of most of them after the last public blowout…I was carrying around an extra pair all the time and always touching my booty to make sure nothing had happened.” Now, two women have filed a class-action lawsuit in California saying the brand’s leggings are of poor quality. The lawsuit says that the company is knowingly selling the poor quality leggings.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 weeks ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist