RHOC Star Tamra Judge Is Having An Affair With 98 Degrees Member

As “Real Housewife of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is currently filming season 12 of the Bravo franchise, her marriage is apparently unraveling, and there are rumors of an affair with a pop singer. Last season, Kelly Dodd brought up rumors of Tamra’s husband being gay and having affairs. Allegedly, Tamra’s ex Gay BFF Ricky walked in on Eddie in bed with another man. This is AFTER they got married.
Also, allegedly, Tamra Judge is having an affair with Jeff Timmons, member of 98 Degrees.

