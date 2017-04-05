WATCH: Do You Find Kendall Jenner’s New Pepsi Ad Offensive?

Model Kendall Jenner’s new Pepsi commercial — in which she joins a protest or rally of some sort and then hands a cop a can of soda — is being blasted online. The commercial’s faced immediate backlash since being released on Tuesday, with many labeling it “tone-deaf,” a “complete disaster” or much worse. Some people are confused about what it’s supposedly depicting, while others simply despise it. Kendall is pictured on a modeling shoot in New York City when a crowd of protesters streams past holding signs and demonstrating in the streets. Soon, Kendall takes off her blonde wig and joins the protesters, who appear to be styled after anti-Donald Trump “resistance” demonstrators.

