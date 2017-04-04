(LISTEN) Joe Want’s To Know – Should his friend try smoking weed to relax?

Dummy of the Day
My married friend has two kids under the age of 5. He’s busy at home and work and is often stressed out. He doesn’t want to start drinking or pop pills but is considering smoking weed or eating edibles to help calm his nerves. His wife is against it because she’s worried it will affect his parenting and make him a bad husband. What do you think? Check out the podcast below. 

