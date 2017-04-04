The Garbage
Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx: Together Or Just Friends?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted eating dinner together on Sunday night in the East Village in New York City. Holmes was wearing glasses, a black jacket and a ponytail.  Foxx was sporting a white fedora and faded sunglasses. Romance rumors have circulated the duo since 2013 when they were photographed dancing together at a charity event. Though both of their reps have denied the reports as “categorically untrue,” former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan seemingly confirmed they are, in fact, together.

