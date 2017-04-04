Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx: Together Or Just Friends?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted eating dinner together on Sunday night in the East Village in New York City. Holmes was wearing glasses, a black jacket and a ponytail. Foxx was sporting a white fedora and faded sunglasses. Romance rumors have circulated the duo since 2013 when they were photographed dancing together at a charity event. Though both of their reps have denied the reports as “categorically untrue,” former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan seemingly confirmed they are, in fact, together.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: