Suge Knight Admits He Now Knows Who Killed Tupac

Hip-hop mogul Suge Knight claims that his ex-wife and former Death Row Records security chief Reggie White Jr killed Tupac and insists he was the real target of the 1996 drive-by. Suge’s attorney wrote in a signed affidavit, that “Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight.” He added that Knight also had alleged details of Wright’s involvement in the Biggie Smalls murder case.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: