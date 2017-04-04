The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Suge Knight Admits He Now Knows Who Killed Tupac

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Hip-hop mogul Suge Knight claims that his ex-wife and former Death Row Records security chief Reggie White Jr killed Tupac and insists he was the real target of the 1996 drive-by. Suge’s attorney wrote in a signed affidavit, that “Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight.” He added that Knight also had alleged details of Wright’s involvement in the Biggie Smalls murder case.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 weeks ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist