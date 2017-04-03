WrestleMania 33 Recap: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella And She Said Yes! [VIDEO]

The 13-match WrestleMania card was an exciting one as fans all around the world enjoyed Wrestlemania 33.

The night featured five title changes and a violent five-minute match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg and in his 25th appearance at the biggest night in professional wrestling, The Undertaker exited the ring for what appears to be the final time at WrestleMania.

Plus if that’s not enough, after winning their match together, John Cena got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella in a heart-warming in-ring proposal. On Monday morning, Radio Now’s own Buster and Eliott King gave their thoughts on Cena’s proposal.

Watch the Buster and Eliott’s full Wrestlemania 33 Hangover recap video below as they shared their thoughts on each match and twist and turn! Watch the full video below!

