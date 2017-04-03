WrestleMania 33 Recap: Have We Seen The Last of The Undertaker? [VIDEO]

The 13-match WrestleMania card was an exciting one as fans all around the world enjoyed Wrestlemania 33 that, featuring five title changes and a violent five-minute match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg and a heart-warming in-ring proposal between John Cena and Nikki Bella.

Not to mention, in his 25th appearance at the biggest night in professional wrestling, The Undertaker exited the ring for what appears to be the final time at WrestleMania.

On Monday morning, Radio Now’s own Buster and Eliott King recapped the eventful Wrestlemania 33 as they shared their thoughts on each match and twist and turn! Watch the full video above!

