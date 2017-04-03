Trista’s Mom Calls In To Defend Her “Adult Breastfeeding!”

Last week…Trista called in to Ask Alex and shared that her and her mom still share a “ninnying” relationship…her word for still sucking on her mom’s nipple breastfeeding style! She’s 29 years old.

After insane on-air and social media backlash…today her mom called in to defend herself and the innocent relationship between a mother and daughter!

Is it wrong? Is it simply an innocent comforting bond between a mother and her adult daughter? What do YOU think?!?

