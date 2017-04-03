The Joe and Alex Show
Naya Rivera And David Spade DATING

Naya Rivera and David Spade are apparently dating. The comedian and “Glee” star were pictured getting cozy in a pool at a hotel in Waikiki, Hawaii. Sources say the two shared a kiss but kept it discreet, giggling and hugging occasionally.  The sources add that the 52-year-old Spade and 30-year-old Rivera have been trying to keep their relationship out of the public eye.  And A source told E! News that it’s not an April Fools’ joke—Rivera and Spade are really dating.

