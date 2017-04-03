Jon Gosselin Or Should We Say…Joanne The Scammer: His Stripping Stunt Explained

Former reality star Jon Gosselin explained in a long Facebook video post why he didn’t exactly strip during his heavily promoted appearance at an Atlantic City nightclub on his 40th birthday. He said, “I messed with the media a little bit. Why did I do this?… Because I wanted to give myself the best 40th birthday present ever. I wanted my family and my friends to be there, and why not have a huge party in an amazing venue?” He went on to explain that he specifically never mentioned the word “strip” while promoting his April Fools Day appearance, and pointed out that “Men Untamed is a choreographed male burlesque show. Not a strip club…” The “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star actually raised funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. He said, “It has always been my go-to charity. What started out as a great social experiment turned out to be an incredible experience, and I’m glad planet Earth still cares about me. Stay tuned for more in 2017. There is a lot more to come.”

