Alabama School Says Granny Can’t Attend Prom

Bryce Maine asked his Nanna to senior prom, but his school forbids anyone over 20 from attending prom. “My grandma’s always been, you know, an important part of my life–the only woman figure in my life,” he said. “So, I’m thinking in my head, ‘why not take her?’” Bryce said the principal was worried that his grandmother, Catherine, would bring alcohol to the dance. Catherine said she went out and bought a dress to prom, and was disappointed when she found out she couldn’t go.“It’s sad,” she said, “But I hope he just didn’t classify me in the same group as some other people that would serve alcohol.” Bryce’s cousin Sarah posted on Facebook, saying the board of education doesn’t want future students to take people to prom as a joke. Sarah says Bryce asked Nanna to prom because she had never been.

Source: NBC4

 

