Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To Voice For ‘The Lion King’ Remake

A fitting role for The Queen Bey.

Let’s keep it a hundred. Who else got The Lion King vibes from Beyoncé‘s recent Grammys performance? Yes? No? Maybe so? Well it seems director Jon Favreau was moved because he’s eying the megastar for the voice of Nala in an upcoming The Lion King remake.

According to Variety, though Beyoncé is Favreau’s top pick, insiders insist Beyoncé has not made a decision yet. However, Favreau is supposedly not giving up. Sources say the studio and him are willing to do anything to accommodate the pregnant pop star’s schedule.

If Beyoncé decides to participate in the live-action reboot, she will be joining a voice cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa. The reboot follows a series of Disney live-action adaptions such as Alice in Wonderland (2010), Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015), and the now-screening Beauty and the Beast.

Beyoncé previously lent her voice to the Fox animated film Epic back in 2013, so this should be a walk in the park for her. This is Beyoncé we’re talking about. Her decision to grace us with her voice talents could bring competition to the original 1994 The Lion King box office receipts, which totaled $968.5 million worldwide.

