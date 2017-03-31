Vids
National Prom Day: Radio Now Relive Their Prom Nightmares! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
It’s officially prom season and today (March 31st) marks National Prom Day, which means it’s the time we honor friendship, cherish memories, celebrate history, and enjoy the fun and excitement the milestone event brings.

However, to be different, your favorite Radio Now jocks and DJs, actually revealed their prom nightmares as they relived some of their more embarrassing and funny moments from their proms! Watch the video above to see what your favorite DJ had had to say about their nightmare prom nights!

For more information, visit the National Day Calendar page for National Prom Day.

