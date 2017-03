Michael J. Fox says living with Parkinson’s disease is hilarious. The “Back to the Future” star said, “The truth is that on most days, there comes a point where I literally can’t stop laughing at my own symptoms.” He explained that even though the neurological disorder causes his body to shake so badly, it keeps him from successfully sipping a cup of coffee in the morning, and he and his wife find it funny.

