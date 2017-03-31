Bachelor In Paradise’s Amanda Stanton Called Josh Murray’s Assistant “Fatty”

Bachelor In Paradise stars Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray split in January and then briefly got back together but it looks like they’ve called it quits again and this time things went VERY south. Josh’s personal assistant Hayley Watts is dishing all the details about the dramatic breakup. She said: “I had been speaking with Amanda about getting the car back. Josh purchased the vehicle. It’s all in his name, but he let her use it when they were together and had plans to be a family. I told Amanda she had two options: she would have to get a lender for the remaining balance of the vehicle [if she wanted] to keep it, or she could give it back. She said the only way she’d give it back is if she was ordered by a judge. Josh’s assistant then described getting a police officer to go with her to their house and that’s when Amanda went crazy. She said: “In front of her daughter, Amanda proceeded to call me ‘Fatty’ a number of times. Repeatedly. She was body-shaming me in front of her daughter. It was really hurtful. She knows I have struggled with my weight.”

