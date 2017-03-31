The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Bachelor In Paradise’s Amanda Stanton Called Josh Murray’s Assistant “Fatty”

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Bachelor In Paradise stars Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray split in January and then briefly got back together but it looks like they’ve called it quits again and this time things went VERY south. Josh’s personal assistant Hayley Watts is dishing all the details about the dramatic breakup. She said: “I had been speaking with Amanda about getting the car back. Josh purchased the vehicle. It’s all in his name, but he let her use it when they were together and had plans to be a family. I told Amanda she had two options: she would have to get a lender for the remaining balance of the vehicle [if she wanted] to keep it, or she could give it back. She said the only way she’d give it back is if she was ordered by a judge. Josh’s assistant then described getting a police officer to go with her to their house and that’s when Amanda went crazy. She said: “In front of her daughter, Amanda proceeded to call me ‘Fatty’ a number of times. Repeatedly. She was body-shaming me in front of her daughter. It was really hurtful. She knows I have struggled with my weight.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 3 weeks ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist