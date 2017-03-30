Buster
Buster’s Dog House: Help Jeff Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Jeff find a brand new home!

At 1 year and 1 month old, Jeff is a male, neutered shelter dog and can be adopted for a $160 fee!

Jeff is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you.

You’ll have fun no matter what you do! Jeff is super people-social, and he will wag his entire body to say hello! He loves to play, and soft toys are his favorites!

Plus, since Jeff loves to cuddle, he’s looking for a home where he will be allowed on the furniture to be close to his people. He also prefers a home where he can be the only dog in the household.

watch the video above!

Meet Jeff From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Playlist