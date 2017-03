Lady Gaga covers the latest issue of Arthritis magazine. The interview hasn’t surfaced yet, but the headline reads: “Hip pain can’t stop me.” Lady Gaga has been open about her health issues. In 2013, she had to cancel part of the Born This Way Ball in order to get surgery. She has broken her hip, if she would have done another show she would have needed a full hip replacement. She is still in chronic pain, but using natural remedies to calm it down.

