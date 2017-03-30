Nick Viall: “Vanessa And I Are A Long Way Off From Saying ‘I Do'”

Nick Viall says despite being engaged, they are still a long way off saying “I do.” He said: “Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now. We’re still just doing a lot of new things together. We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go, and we’re excited about that journey,” He also talked about their living situation and said, “She’s living with me, but obviously we’re still working through the visa stuff so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we’re in L.A., we’re living together.”

