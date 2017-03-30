Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian Multiple Times

Was marrying Khloé Kardashian a double-edged sword for Lamar Odom?

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
'Unbreakable Bond' Personal Appearance With Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Lamar Odom may have seemed head-over-heels when he and Khloé Kardashian got hitched, but that didn’t keep him from cheating on her.

It was a whirlwind romance that took everyone by surprise when Khloé and Lamar wed less than a month after they started dating in 2009. Their love was such a hot topic that it spawned their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off and fragrance, but everything was not so rosy for the newlyweds.

In a recent chat with Us Weekly, the former pro-baller revealed he had multiple affairs. Although he believes marrying Khloé was a great career move, he said it also garnered him a lot unexpected attention with the ladies.

“Businesswise, it opened up opportunities, like the fragrance Khloé and I created,” Lamar shared, adding that perhaps calling their scent “Unbreakable” was a bad idea. “We probably cursed [the relationship].”

Outside of the boardroom, being married to a Kardashian made him a hot commodity. “It also opened this gate up with other women who probably wouldn’t have been interested in me,” Lamar said. “When I became Khloé Kardashian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing.”

According to Lamar, women who had no idea about his basketball career would approach him because “they knew Lammy.” It was more attention than he knew what to do with, and he couldn’t resist the onslaught of temptation for long.

“B*tches and THOTs came out of the woodwork,” Lamar told Us Weekly, blaming himself for the demise of his relationship with Khloé. “If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d–k in my pants.”

See what else he had to say about their drama behind-the-scenes (and what happened when she caught him doing drugs), when the April 10, 2017, issue of Us Weekly due out this Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program

AM BUZZ: Khloe Kardashian Reportedly In Her Feelings Over Boyfriend’s Newborn & More

FInally: Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom Are Divorced

Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Khloe Kardashian , lamar odom

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 3 weeks ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 month ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist