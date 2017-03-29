Entertainment News
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud With Tyga & The Kardashians

radionowindy Staff
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

It’s been a while since Blac Chyna went on a social media rant about her baby’s father Tyga, so we were overdue for this one.

The Rob & Chyna star accused Tyga of being gay and conspiring against her while simultaneously reigniting her beef with the Kardashians.

According to her snaps, Tyga and his “side n*gga” kicked her out because they wanted to see her fail and “grind from the dirt” with “no child support.”

She proceeded to call him a “hoe,” therefore treats him as such.

“Not paying Jenny ! Wow,” she added. “Stop running to ur money. Telling my business about King. I bet any money I got more money then ur account Tyga , Michael,” she continued.

“So go tell Kylie , and Rob ! And u can go get ur mom or ur bitch ! Lol  Or ur n*gga u f*ckin,,, or Terrell of Heather.”

And just in case you thought Blac Chyna was about that Twitter fingers life, she posted her location.

Howboudah?!

RELATED STORIES:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Shows Of Her New Mommy Bod In Red Latex

Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna

 

