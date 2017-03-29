LISTEN: Indy Man Pretends To Be Homeless Vet & Panhandles Making $60k

Craig just called the show to suggest Joe’s wife panhandle like he does for a full time job. He says last year he made $60,000 panhandling and he is NOT homeless! He said his wife is an engineer and they live in Geist! He even writes that he’s a veteran on his sign and sits in a wheelchair to get more money. He says he doesn’t feel bad for doing it because it’s people’s choice to give when they see him and they know that they have to take a chance not knowing if he’s full of it or not. Alex is DISGUSTED. Joe says he isn’t gonna suggest his wife do it but the guy has a point that people give on their own and so he isn’t stealing. Share this everywhere so we can get this guy CAUGHT!



