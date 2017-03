Kris Jenner has broken off her romance with younger boyfriend, Corey Gamble, after two years. Allegedly, Kris is the one who initiated the split. A source said, ‘Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now.’ The insider said, ‘She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.’

