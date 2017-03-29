The Garbage
Are Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Faking Their Romance For TV?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been told to make nice for the cameras on “The Voice.” A source said, “Producers have really come down on Gwen for her flirtation. They said that it seems like the viewers do not want to see any trouble in paradise between her and Blake. They basically told her that they are really just disappointed in how her and Blake seem to be lacking the in the love department this season.” Insiders claim Gwen and Blake signed a contract that gave them a significant bonus to keep the love alive all season.

