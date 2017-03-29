Justin Bieber Has Police Waiting To Get Him In Rio Today

The Garbage
Justin Bieber faces arrest in Brazil for illegally spray painting graffiti on a Rio hotel’s wall four years ago after a judge reopened the criminal case against him. He’s scheduled to arrive in Brazil today, and has been charged with a ‘crime against the city order and cultural heritage’ after defacing the famous hotel during his last visit to the country in 2013. The case was suspended after Justin left the country to continue his tour before justice officials could notify him of the charges. Now he’s due to play Rio again tonight, and prosecutors have reopened the case and will officially notify him of the charges when he arrives in the country. A judge has ordered a court clerk to be waiting for the singer when he arrives at the city’s international airport, where he will be asked to sign a document confirming he is aware of the case. If he refuses, the judge has authorized the ‘use of police force’ to ensure he signs the document ‘during’ his show.

