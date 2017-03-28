Joe Found Out His Wife Invited Another Man Into Their Bedroom (Podcast)

Today on the Joe and Alex Show things got very personal.

Joe Wants To Know Part 1



Joe Wants To Know Part 2



Joe Wants To Know Part 3



Joe Wants To Know Part 4



Joe's wife sleeps with a teddy bear in their bed that she got from her ex boyfriend WHO PROPOSED TO HER. She even travel w/ it. Normal? 📱in! pic.twitter.com/DWRCwLFGT2 — TheJoe&AlexShow (@JoeAndAlexShow) March 28, 2017

@JoeAndAlexShow burn the bear! Lol — duone nguyen (@nguyen213) March 28, 2017

@JoeAndAlexShow I can feel the tension of that conversation in my car #byebyebear — jac (@jacwheat_) March 28, 2017

@JoeAndAlexShow I keep a stuffed animal from my ex, but I don't sleep with it every night! Sometimes I just sleep with it when I miss my ex — Stephanie (@StormySkies87) March 28, 2017

@JoeAndAlexShow if it makes u uncomfortable she should respect that should always share your feelings with spouse and they should respect it — Alexander Maurice (@theREALak21) March 28, 2017

@JoeAndAlexShow I am engaged but keep a blanket from my ex because it's comfy. But it's weird she is so attached to it. — Zach Smith (@Zsmit96) March 28, 2017

Bear's got ta go!!! Lol @JoeAndAlexShow — Phong Tien (@Tien0409) March 28, 2017

