WATCH: Spider-Man & Iron Man Save A Sinking Ship in New ‘Homecoming’ Trailer [VIDEO]

The last Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer we received, already had fans buzzing about the upcoming but this newly released trailer has them even more excited.

Unlike the first trailer, this one really gives a lot of screen time to Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) as we see him be a father figure and fried to Peter Parker aka Spiderman (Tom Holland). Plus, we get a closer look at Michael Keaton’s Vulture, not to mention a lot of references to the wider Marvel cinematic universe.

Don’t take my word for it, check out the trailer for yourself above!

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” arrives in theaters July 7th.

