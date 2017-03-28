The Garbage
Wiz Khalifa Seen Paying Homage To Pablo Escobar: Colombians Are Mad

Wiz Khalifa is stirring controversy in Colombia after he laid flowers and smoked what looks like a joint at Pablo Escobar’s tomb. He posted several pictures on Instagram of him smoking at Pablo’s tomb in Medellin. He played a concert in the city last week. Colombians took to social media to express outrage. Medellin’s Mayor Federico Gutierrez called Wiz a “scoundrel.” He suggested that instead of paying homage to Pablo, Wiz should’ve brought flowers to Pablo’s thousands of victims killed during the height of Colombia’s drug violence in the late 1980s.

