Katy Perry Might Have A Fling Happening With Ryan Phillippe

Katy Perry enjoyed the company of Reese Witherspoons ex, Ryan Phillippe, at Elton John’s 70th birthday party over the weekend. A source says the two were ‘totally flirting’ at the celeb-packed party in Los Angeles.

The witness says, “She was totally giggling and at one point he had his hand on her knee. Then he took off but came back late with for more flirting!’

Witnesses also say the flirting started after ‘they were seated at separate tables but he made his way over to her and sat down next to her.

