Abby Lee Miller is leaving the Lifetime reality show “Dance Moms.” The reality star made the announcement on her Instagram page saying “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!” Her departure comes as she could face up to 30-months in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

