“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli has signed a deal with a major TV production company. The reality show will be “loosely formatted”. Producers tell TMZ they are so confident they’re going to shop the concept and believe they can sell the series. Danielle’s managers said they had been contacted by 7 production companies and 4 of them showed interest in doing a reality show with Danielle and her mom.

