Walking Dead Will Probably Stay On TV For DECADES

“Walking Dead” show bosses expect the zombie-apocalypse drama to be alive for a good while — maybe even decades. Some fans have been afraid that the AMC series may be coming to an end, because of sagging ratings and rumors that some of the stars and executives want to move on. But showrunner Scott M. Gimple says his show will roll on until 2030 or longer — and that many of the show’s stars say they’re not going anywhere. He said, “We are trying to do twenty years. The (“Walking Dead”) comic has certainly done it, and I look forward to every issue.” The show is currently in its seventh season, with another season already confirmed.

