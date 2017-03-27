Joe Wants To Apologize to Brad’s Wife Who Worked At Cracker Barrel (Pics/Video)

On Sunday after church my wife asked if we could go somewhere for lunch that had meatloaf. I couldn’t think of anywhere, she suggested we go to Cracker Barrel. At first I thought she was joking, how could we go somewhere that fired Brad’s wife after 11 years of service and on top of that on his birthday? I want to personally apologize to Brad’s wife.
If you don’t know about Brad’s wife and why everyone is upset check out his Facebook post below and all the social media responses of people that are unhappy she was fired.
Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio
source: delish
source: joepeshradio