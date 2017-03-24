EXTRA BUTTER: Jake Gyllenhaal And Ryan Reynolds On Eddie Murphy, Air Jordans and ‘Life’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

EXTRA BUTTER: Jake Gyllenhaal And Ryan Reynolds On Eddie Murphy, Air Jordans and ‘Life’

BlogXilla caught up with the stars at SXSW.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment


Space movies and thrillers are two genres that always seem to kill — pun intended — at the box office, and the new film Life combines the best of both.

Starring bromantic couple Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds, the pulse-raising invasion flick was one of the most talked-about movies at this year’s SXSW and is the perfect choice for a Friday night flick if you’re looking for a few scares.

Our man BlogXilla caught up with the stars at the festival to crack a few jokes and ask a few questions, starting with why they each chose to do the film. Reynolds’ response was pretty straightforward: “I like science fiction movies, and I like movies that are suspenseful and tense and thrillers, and scary as sh*t and this is one of those.”

Gyllenhaal’s, however, was a bit more sinister: “And I just thought, ‘When is Ryan Reynolds gonna die.’”

Ouch.

Co-star Ariyon Bakare also joined the discussion to talk about Hollywood’s age-old trope of the ‘Black Guy’ to die first, and how he managed to avoid that fate for himself.

What the video above to see the conversation and get a sneak peak of Life, which is in theaters everywhere now.

Jake Gylenhall , ryan reynolds

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 2 weeks ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 month ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist