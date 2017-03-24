Entertainment News
Watch: Miguel Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

See what the star has to say about the claims.

radionowindy Staff
Miguel In Concert - New Orleans, LA

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

When it comes to drama, Miguel is the last person that comes to mind, but after being accused of groping a woman without her consent while she was taking a picture with him at a club, the singer is finally responding to the allegations. On Thursday, TMZ caught up with the singer at LAX and asked for a responese on the University of New Mexico student taking to IG and publicly accusing him of sexual assault.

The “Adorn” singer nonchalantly answered, “I think we’re just in a time where people are really looking for attention in the wrong ways. It’s kind of sad actually. You’ve always got to be more aware of how things can be and how things can be spun. It’s a crazy time.” Miguel’s soon-to-be wife, Nazanin, even came to his defense saying when the story broke, saying, “Why respond to clown foolery? That’s what she wants.”


Who do you believe? Check out Miguel’s response in the video above.

Playlist