The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

John Mayer Admits He Misses Katy Perry In New Interview

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 17, 2014

Source: SMXRF/Star Max / Getty

John Mayer admits he misses his old flame, Katy Perry. The two dated on and off for about a year and a half until early 2014. During an interview with the New York Times, John revealed that his new single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” is about her.  He said, “Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.” The song’s lyrics include “I still keep your shampoo in my shower / In case you wanna wash your hair / And I know that you probably found yourself some more somewhere / But I do not really care.” He says that since his split from Katy, he has hardly dated, but he still wants to settle down with someone and start a family.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 2 weeks ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 month ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist