This is by far the cutest thing I’ve seen this week. The 1992 movie “Honeymoon In Vegas” featured 6-year-old Bruno Mars… for a minute. He played the world’s littlest Elvis impersonator. Apparently, even before the film, Bruno had already been performing as Elvis in his dad’s ’50s rock ‘n’ roll review since he was 4-years-old.



